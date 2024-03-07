Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women battle when trying to take climate change cases to court – South Africa and Nigeria study shows why

By Pedi Obani, Associate Professor, School of Law, University of Bradford
Across domestic courts in Africa, climate cases have been decided in South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya, with some cases pending in Uganda. However, climate litigation is still fairly new.

Climate lawsuits are an important way to access justice. This is particularly true for African women because, as research has shown, climate change affects women more than men in key areas including farming, health,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Somalia-Turkey maritime deal is a win for both countries, and not a power play for the Horn of Africa
~ Lord’s Resistance Army: ICC awards reparations to victims of commander Dominic Ongwen - what happens next
~ Why Israel’s economy is resilient in spite of the war
~ From fast fashion to excessive earrings, these trends might be harmful to your health
~ Why schools need to take sun safety more seriously – expert explains
~ Ukraine war: Russian soldiers’ wives are increasingly outspoken in their opposition
~ White men dominate the environment sector – here’s how to encourage more diverse voices
~ An Oscar win for Lily Gladstone would be a huge step for Native Americans in an industry that has reduced them to stereotypes
~ Tampon tax: Chinese women are breaking period taboos to campaign for lower prices
~ Cherry blossoms – celebrated in Japan for centuries and gifted to Americans – are an appreciation of impermanence and spring
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter