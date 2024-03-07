Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Treasurer Jim Chalmers prepares a new ‘growth’ script for his third budget

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
If Jim Chalmers were in television, he’d be the presenter, key producer and the warm-up act. The Budget might be two months away, but Chalmers is preparing us for his night in the spotlight.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa: women play a key role in early childhood learning and care – but they need help accessing university
~ North Korean women are now the breadwinners – and shifting this deeply patriarchal society towards a matriarchy
~ Our brains take rhythmic snapshots of the world as we walk – and we never knew
~ Russia: Journalist sentenced to seven years for speaking out against war
~ The struggles of the Pattharkattas, Nepal’s invisible workforce
~ New European law aims to protect media outlets against disinformation
~ ‘Inequality serves no-one’: Australia finally has a strategy to achieve gender equality - but is it any good?
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must reveal whereabouts of prodemocracy activist and journalist forcibly disappeared nine years ago
~ Babies in WA will soon be immunised against RSV – but not with a vaccine
~ Bulgaria: Don’t Deport Saudi Activist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter