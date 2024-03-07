Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The struggles of the Pattharkattas, Nepal’s invisible workforce

By Raj Adhikari
Today, an estimated 3,343 Pattharkattas living in Nepal struggling with dead-end jobs with no opportunity for growth or sustaining their livelihood. Their traditional identity and occupation are at stake.


