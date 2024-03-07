Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Big businesses will this year have to report their environmental impacts – but this alone won’t drive change

By Martina Linnenluecke, Professor of Environmental Finance at UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Will it make a difference when companies have to track and report emissions and environmental impact? Only if policies with teeth follow.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Babies in WA will soon be immunised against RSV – but not with a vaccine
~ Bulgaria: Don’t Deport Saudi Activist
~ First Newshub, now TVNZ: the news funding model is broken – but this would fix it
~ Oppenheimer? Barbie? Past Lives? An expert’s pick for the Oscars 2024 best picture winner
~ While the China threat grabs the headlines, these are the maritime issues Southeast Asians want to talk about
~ We don’t have to give Facebook a free ride
~ Earth’s ‘life support system’ is being destroyed by global business paradigm, UN expert warns
~ From micro to macro, Andrew Leigh’s accessible history covers the economic essentials
~ Canada should provide Indigenous languages with constitutional protection
~ Wendy’s won’t be introducing surge pricing, but it’s nothing new to many industries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter