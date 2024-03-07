Babies in WA will soon be immunised against RSV – but not with a vaccine
By Christopher Blyth, Paediatrician, Infectious Diseases Physician and Clinical Microbiologist, Telethon Kids Institute, The University of Western Australia
Allen Cheng, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Monash University
This week, Western Australia announced a state government-funded immunisation program against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). It’s the first Australian state or territory to do so.
All babies under eight months old and those aged eight to 19 months at increased risk of severe RSV infection will be eligible for the immunisation in WA this year.
RSV can cause serious illness in children, and news…
