Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bulgaria: Don’t Deport Saudi Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abdulrahman al-Khalidi. © Private (Beirut) – Bulgarian authorities should immediately suspend any plans to deport a Saudi human rights activist to Saudi Arabia, Human Rights Watch said today. He would be at serious risk of arbitrary detention, torture, and an unfair trial if he is sent back there. Abdulrahman al-Khalidi has been a human rights activist for more than a decade, advocating for the rights of prisoners in Saudi Arabia and countering the government’s digital propaganda, including their online troll armies. Al-Khalidi initially fled Saudi Arabia in 2013, fearing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
