Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Canada Film Festival Begins This Month

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Still image from the film Mediha. (Toronto) – The annual Human Rights Watch Canada Film Festival, celebrating its 21st year, in partnership with Hot Docs Cinema, will present a program of four films covering a range of human rights topics from March 21-28, 2024. The films will be presented from March 21-23 in person at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, and March 24-28 on the HRWFF digital platform. The films address the plight of the Yazidis – a small religious and ethnic minority in northern Iraq persecuted by Islamic State (ISIS) – Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
