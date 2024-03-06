Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jeremy Hunt’s budget: the problem for Labour explained

By Martin Smith, Anniversary Professor of Politics, University of York
Dave Richards, Professor of Public Policy, University of Manchester
Sam Warner, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Manchester
In his last budget before the general election, chancellor Jeremy Hunt proved the rule that this grandstand “fiscal event” is less about economic policy and more about politics. His goals were to improve the Conservatives’ electoral prospects and tie the hands of a future Labour government rather than delivering a long-term plan for the British economy.

One of the key problems for the British economy is short-termism of this kind – and the annual budget…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
