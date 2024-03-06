Budget 2024: experts explain what it means for taxpayers, businesses, borrowers and the NHS
By Rob Branston, Senior Lecturer in Business Economics, University of Bath
Alper Kara, Professor of Banking and Finance, Brunel University London
Andrew Burlinson, Lecturer in Economics, University of Sheffield
Hilary Ingham, Professor of Economics, Lancaster University
Jonquil Lowe, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Personal Finance, The Open University
Peter Sivey, Reader in Health Economics, Centre for Health Economics, University of York
The spring budget of 2024 was widely seen as a chance for UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt to inject some economic optimism into British politics ahead of a general election. Would he or wouldn’t he cut income tax? (He wouldn’t.) Would he pull rabbits out of hats in a bid to convince the electorate that the Conservatives should stay in power? Here’s what our panel of experts made of his plans:
National insurance cut only partially offsets rising tax burden
Jonquil Lowe, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Personal Finance, The Open University
The…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 6, 2024