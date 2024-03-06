Tolerance.ca
Taxes aren’t just about money – they shape how we think about each other

By Miranda Sheild Johansson, Senior Research Fellow in Social Anthropology, UCL
Taxes – raising them, cutting them, creating them – are useful political tools in an election year (as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s decision to cut national insurance shows). But they are always pertinent, even if some people don’t think about taxes more than once or twice a year.

How do we raise money for the NHS? How much inheritance tax is fair to pay? What level of value-added tax (VAT)…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
