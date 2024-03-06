Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the 1984 miners’ strike paved the way for devolution in Wales

By Mari Wiliam, Lecturer in Modern and Welsh History, Bangor University
Marc Collinson, Lecturer in Political History, Bangor University
March 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the start of the miners’ strike. In Wales, particularly within the south Wales coalfield, it was more than an industrial dispute. This was a major political event that reflected deeper cultural and economic changes.

These changes, alongside discontent at the emphasis of the then-UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government on free market economics,


© The Conversation -
