Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dick Turpin: five myths about the 18th-century highwayman debunked

By Julie Gammon, Senior Lecturer in History in the School of Humanities, University of Southampton
As the title of the new TV series makes abundantly clear, it is offering viewers the Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, and we are not supposed to consider Noel Fielding’s depiction of a charming but hapless villain as authentic. Dick Turpin was one of the many robbers on horseback in 18th-century England who stalked the roads and held up travellers with the command: “Stand and deliver!”

For a time, he was the most wanted criminal in the country and was eventually executed in York in 1739, aged…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
