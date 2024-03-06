Tolerance.ca
What you’re really saying with your Mother’s Day gift

By Chih-Ling Liu, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Lancaster University
Robert Kozinets, Professor of Journalism, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism
Here mum, I’ve bought you something!

After your daughter spends the weekend visiting, a surprise gift seems like a kind gesture – until you open it and find a vacuum cleaner. What does this say about her visit and what she thinks of your house? Should you receive it with gratitude, hand it back in a huff, or start planning a revenge gift?

We give gifts for all kinds of reasons: to show someone we love them, are proud of them, or appreciate them. As the above…The Conversation


