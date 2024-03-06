Australian homes are getting bigger and bigger, and it’s wiping out gains in energy efficiency
By Kate Wingrove, PhD Candidate at the Sustainable Buildings Research Centre, University of Wollongong
Emma Heffernan, Associate Professor in Architecture, University of Sydney
Australia’s increasing energy demand is inconsistent with global efforts to tackle climate change and suggests our housing energy policy requires a radical rethink.
- Wednesday, March 6, 2024