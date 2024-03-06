Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘No one guarantees my safety’: the killing of Rubén Pat

By Amnesty International
By Duncan Tucker and Jan-Albert Hootsen* Wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers, the journalist Rubén Pat Cauich left Arre, a bar and live music venue in downtown Playa del Carmen, with a female companion shortly before 6 a.m. on 24 July 2018. According to state investigators, a slim man in his early thirties approached them […] The post ‘No one guarantees my safety’: the killing of Rubén Pat appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jeremy Hunt’s budget: the problem for Labour explained
~ Budget 2024: experts explain what it means for taxpayers, businesses, borrowers and the NHS
~ Taxes aren’t just about money – they shape how we think about each other
~ How the 1984 miners’ strike paved the way for devolution in Wales
~ Gaza conflict: rising death toll from hunger a stark reminder of starvation as a weapon of war
~ Why do young people have such poor mental health? A psychologist explains
~ General practice is in crisis in the UK – and it’s failing the people who need it most
~ Five hotspots where floating plastic litter poses the greatest risk to North Atlantic marine life – new study
~ Annie Ernaux’s Exteriors: the sharpness of her writing shines against photos of life in cities
~ Dick Turpin: five myths about the 18th-century highwayman debunked
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter