Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lankan Laws Threaten Democracy, Warns UN Rights Chief

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk speaks at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, November 16, 2023. © 2023 Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP Photo The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has delivered a grim assessment of Sri Lanka’s multifaceted human rights crisis. On Friday, he reminded the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that in 2022, “tens of thousands of Sri Lankans took to the streets demanding deep democratic reforms and accountability for economic mismanagement and corruption.” Instead of fulfilling hopes…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
