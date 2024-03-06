Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mary & George: homosexual relationships in the time of King James I were forbidden – but not uncommon

By Fiona McCall, Senior Lecturer in Early Modern History, University of Portsmouth
The Sky TV series Mary & George tells the story of the Countess of Buckingham, Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore), who moulded her son George (Nicholas Galitzine) to seduce King James I. She believed that, as the king’s lover, her son could become wealthy and wield power and influence.

No one identified as a “homosexual” in King James’s time (1566-1625). The word was only coined in the Victorian period and sexuality was not used to construct identities as it is today.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Government to pay super on paid parental leave, benefitting 180,000 families a year
~ Nigeria: botched economic reforms plunge the country into crisis
~ Boxers, briefs and bacterial vaginosis: how your underwear can affect your health
~ Five fiction books to inspire climate action
~ Israel-Gaza protests have cost police at least £25 million so far – but can you put a price on free speech?
~ African Games 2024: is it really worth it for Ghana to host the mega sport event?
~ West Africa’s coast was a haven for piracy and illegal fishing - how technology is changing the picture
~ How the Academy Awards became ‘the biggest international fashion show free-for-all’
~ Tattooing has held a long tradition in Christianity − dating back to Jesus’ crucifixion
~ Reeling religion: From anime and sci-fi to rom-coms, films are full of faith in unexpected places
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter