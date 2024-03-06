Nigeria: botched economic reforms plunge the country into crisis
By Chisom Ubabukoh, Assistant Professor of Economics, O.P. Jindal Global University
Kunal Sen, Professor and Director, World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), United Nations University
Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is facing an economic crisis. From a botched currency redesign to the removal of fuel subsidies and a currency float, the nation has been plunged into spiralling inflation and a currency crisis with far-reaching consequences. The question now is: how long before the inferno consumes everything?
On October 26, 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced a bold move – that it had redesigned the country’s highest denomination notes (₦200, ₦500 and ₦1000)…
- Wednesday, March 6, 2024