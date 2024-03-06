Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five fiction books to inspire climate action

By Denise Baden, Professor of Sustainable Practice, University of Southampton
Numerous books warn us about the climate crisis, and many offer solutions. If everyone read all of these books and behaved accordingly, perhaps the planet would be home and dry. However, most people don’t read them. Most people read romances, whodunnits or superhero stories.

To address this, I set up the Green Stories project in 2018 with free writing competitions that encourage storytellers to embed climate solutions into stories aimed at mainstream readers across a variety of formats, from radio plays…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
