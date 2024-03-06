Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African Games 2024: is it really worth it for Ghana to host the mega sport event?

By Kamilla Swart, Associate professor, Hamad Bin Khalifa University
The African Games, formerly the All-African Games, is taking place from 8-23 March in Ghana. Scheduled for 2023, they were postponed due to a regional impasse over marketing rights, delays in getting facilities ready and Ghana’s growing economic crisis. Kamilla Swart researches and teachesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Government to pay super on paid parental leave, benefitting 180,000 families a year
~ Mary & George: homosexual relationships in the time of King James I were forbidden – but not uncommon
~ Nigeria: botched economic reforms plunge the country into crisis
~ Boxers, briefs and bacterial vaginosis: how your underwear can affect your health
~ Five fiction books to inspire climate action
~ Israel-Gaza protests have cost police at least £25 million so far – but can you put a price on free speech?
~ West Africa’s coast was a haven for piracy and illegal fishing - how technology is changing the picture
~ How the Academy Awards became ‘the biggest international fashion show free-for-all’
~ Tattooing has held a long tradition in Christianity − dating back to Jesus’ crucifixion
~ Reeling religion: From anime and sci-fi to rom-coms, films are full of faith in unexpected places
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS