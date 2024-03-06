Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emotion-tracking AI on the job: Workers fear being watched – and misunderstood

By Nazanin Andalibi, Assistant Professor of Information, University of Michigan
Loss of privacy is just the beginning. Workers are worried about biased AI and the need to perform the ‘right’ expressions and body language for the algorithms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Government to pay super on paid parental leave, benefitting 180,000 families a year
~ Mary & George: homosexual relationships in the time of King James I were forbidden – but not uncommon
~ Nigeria: botched economic reforms plunge the country into crisis
~ Boxers, briefs and bacterial vaginosis: how your underwear can affect your health
~ Five fiction books to inspire climate action
~ Israel-Gaza protests have cost police at least £25 million so far – but can you put a price on free speech?
~ African Games 2024: is it really worth it for Ghana to host the mega sport event?
~ West Africa’s coast was a haven for piracy and illegal fishing - how technology is changing the picture
~ How the Academy Awards became ‘the biggest international fashion show free-for-all’
~ Tattooing has held a long tradition in Christianity − dating back to Jesus’ crucifixion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter