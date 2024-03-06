Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oppenheimer feared nuclear annihilation – and only a chance pause by a Soviet submariner kept it from happening in 1962

By Mark Robert Rank, Professor of Social Welfare, Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis
During the Cuban missile crisis, World War III was likely averted by what one US official called ‘just plain dumb luck.’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Government to pay super on paid parental leave, benefitting 180,000 families a year
~ Mary & George: homosexual relationships in the time of King James I were forbidden – but not uncommon
~ Nigeria: botched economic reforms plunge the country into crisis
~ Boxers, briefs and bacterial vaginosis: how your underwear can affect your health
~ Five fiction books to inspire climate action
~ Israel-Gaza protests have cost police at least £25 million so far – but can you put a price on free speech?
~ African Games 2024: is it really worth it for Ghana to host the mega sport event?
~ West Africa’s coast was a haven for piracy and illegal fishing - how technology is changing the picture
~ How the Academy Awards became ‘the biggest international fashion show free-for-all’
~ Tattooing has held a long tradition in Christianity − dating back to Jesus’ crucifixion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter