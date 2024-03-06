Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Christian right has taken aim at LGBTIQ+ rights, sex education and abortion in Africa – new book

By Haley McEwen, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Gothenburg
A new book – The US Christian Right and Pro-Family Politics in 21st Century Africa – reveals the role played by some right wing US Christian groups in trying to spread their social and moral influence in African countries. Sociologist Haley McEwen, who specialises in the subject, answers five questions about her book.

What do you want readers to take away?


I hope that readers can better understand…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
