Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Global: Governments’ adoption of unchecked technologies in social protection systems undermines rights

By Amnesty International
Digital technologies including artificial intelligence, automation, and algorithmic decision-making are exacerbating inequalities in social protection systems across the world, said Amnesty International in a new briefing today.   “From Serbia, to India, to the Netherlands, these technologies are hailed as cutting-edge solutions by governments to achieve a better distribution of resources, improve administrative systems, detect […] The post Global: Governments’ adoption of unchecked technologies in social protection systems undermines rights  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
