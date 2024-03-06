Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Draconian campaign to enforce compulsory veiling laws through surveillance and mass car confiscations

By Amnesty International
Iranian authorities are waging a large-scale campaign to enforce repressive compulsory veiling laws through widespread surveillance of women and girls in public spaces and mass police checks targeting women drivers, said Amnesty International ahead of International Women’s Day. Tens of thousands of women have had their cars arbitrarily confiscated as punishment for defying Iran’s veiling […] The post Iran: Draconian campaign to enforce compulsory veiling laws through surveillance and mass car confiscations  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Speculations gone wild as China canceled the premier’s annual press conference
~ US Christian right has taken aim at LGBTIQ+ rights, sex education and abortion in Africa – new book
~ DR Congo: Second Term Should Focus on Rights
~ Global: Governments’ adoption of unchecked technologies in social protection systems undermines rights
~ Japan must reform its refugee and immigration system to avoid further tragedies
~ Donald Trump’s third presidential nomination has never been in doubt. He’s made an art of political survival
~ Chalmers changes tack as economic growth sinks to a new post-pandemic low
~ NBN upgrade: what a free speed increase for fast broadband plans would mean for consumers and retailers
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: John Blaxland on spies, AUKUS, and an unsettled Washington
~ The frantic pace of modern life is damaging our sense of time, but nature can help us heal – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter