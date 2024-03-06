Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Huge housing costs make us slaves to our jobs and unsustainable growth. But there’s another way

By Alex Baumann, Sessional Lecturer, School of Social Sciences & Psychology, Western Sydney University
This obsession with economic growth is destroying our planet. We must rethink private ownership of land – that’s where it all went wrong.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
