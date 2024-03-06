Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ‘No’ Voice result showed us we need to prioritise truth-telling in Australia

By Shirleen Campbell, Co-coordinator of Tangentyere Women’s Family Safety Group, Indigenous Knowledge
Chay Brown, Managing Director, Her Story Consulting & Postdoctoral fellow, Australian National University
Connie Shaw, Co-cooridinator of the Tangentyere Youth Safety Group, and Northern Territory Aboriginal domestic, family, and sexual violence advisory group, Indigenous Knowledge
The Northern Territory’s Indigenous population predominantly voted ‘Yes’ to a Voice to Parliament. Despite the referendum’s ‘No’ outcome, the Northern Territory is making moves to self determination.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
