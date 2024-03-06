Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia Officially Adopts Indonesian Term for ‘Jesus Christ’

By Human Rights Watch
A Christian congregation, which has been trying to secure a building permit since 2018, holds a service in their temporary building in Bogor, near Jakarta. The church uses the term "Yesus Kristus" like most Christian denominations. © 2022 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch This year, for the first time since 1953, Christians in Indonesia will finally be able to officially use Indonesian terminology for Jesus Christ, Yesus Kristus, when they celebrate the major Christian holidays of Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Christmas. In a victory for freedom of religion and belief,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
