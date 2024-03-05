Tolerance.ca
Malaysia: Abusive Detention of Migrants, Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Undocumented migrants walk in line while being detained during an immigration raid in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 1, 2022. © 2022 Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters The Malaysian government is detaining about 12,000 migrants and refugees, including 1,400 children, in conditions that put them at serious risk of physical abuse and psychological harm. Malaysia’s degrading and abusive immigration detention system, which treats migrants and refugees as criminals, denies them their rights to liberty, health, and due process. Malaysia should develop community-based alternatives to detention…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
