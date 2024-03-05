Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Immigrant women suffer financially for taking maternity leave: 4 ways Canada can improve

By Naomi Lightman, Associate Professor of Sociology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Research shows a classed and racialized divide among women caring for their children in Canada today. It’s a divide that is having a negative financial impact on immigrant women doing this work.The Conversation


