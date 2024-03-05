Non-disclosure agreements are commonplace in sexual harassment cases, but they’re being misused to silence people
By Regina Featherstone, Social Justice Practitioner in Residence/Senior Lawyer, University of Sydney
Sharmilla Bargon, Social Justice Practitioner in Residence/Senior Solicitor, University of Sydney
Non-disclosure agreements have been used to keep victim-survivors from speaking up. Despite guidelines addressing this, new research shows such agreements remain standard practice.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 5, 2024