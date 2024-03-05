Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: New Wave of Arrests of Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hoang Viet Khanh (left), Nguyen Chi Tuyen (middle) carries a No-U banner (No to China’s Nine Dash Line) at Ky Quan San Peak, Vietnam, and Nguyen Vu Binh (right).  © Private (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese authorities arrested three prominent critics just days after Vietnam announced its candidacy for another term on the United Nations Human Rights Council, Human Rights Watch said today. The police arrested Nguyen Chi Tuyen and Nguyen Vu Binh on February 29, 2024, and Hoang Viet Khanh on March 1, and charged them with conducting propaganda against the state. The Vietnamese…


© Human Rights Watch -
