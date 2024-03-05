Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Is Australia’s golden age of third-party fact checking over?

By Andrea Carson, Professor of Political Communication, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University
With the rise of disinformation, third-party fact checking has grown into a billion-dollar global industry. But debunking false claims is time-consuming and costly, and recent developments suggest it may have hit its peak and is slowing down.

The ABC’s recent announcement that it will dissolve its third-party fact-checker partnership with RMIT University, known as ABC RMIT Fact Check, and replace it with an in-house unit called “ABC News Verify”, suggests Australia is…The Conversation


© The Conversation
