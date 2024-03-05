Tolerance.ca
Senegal: Amnesty Bill Opens Door to Impunity

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Detained demonstrators on a police pick up during a protest against the postponement of the February 25, 2024 presidential election, in Dakar, Senegal, on  February 9, 2024. © REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (Nairobi) – A draft amnesty law submitted by Senegal’s President Macky Sall to members of the National Assembly on March 4, 2024, opens the door to impunity for serious crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. On February 26, amid a political crisis caused by the postponement of presidential elections, and as a way of reconciling the country, President Sall announced a general…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
