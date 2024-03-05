Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia/Ukraine: ICC issues arrest warrants for top Russian commanders for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity

By Amnesty International
Responding to the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants against Lt. Gen. Sergei Kobylash and Adm. Viktor Sokolov, of the Russian Armed Forces, each allegedly responsible for the war crimes of directing attacks at civilian objects and of causing excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage to civilian objects, as well as the crime against


