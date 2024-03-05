Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

These tiny worm-like creatures in the soil can destroy pests but they can also kill crops - an expert’s guide to nematodes

By Antoinette Paula Malan, Researcher in Nematology, Parasitology, Systematics, Stellenbosch University
Whether you’re a gardener growing food for your household, a small scale farmer or a commercial producer, soil matters. You cannot really tell the difference between healthy and unhealthy soil just by looking at it. But there are organisms in the soil – creatures you can’t see with your naked eye – which scientists use to measure soil health.

Nematodes are among the creatures that scientists look for. These multicellular, wormlike…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Undertones: A dictionary to understand the war in Gaza
~ Dry weather hits southern Africa’s farmers, putting key maize supplies at risk: how to blunt the impact
~ The African Union is weak because its members want it that way – experts call for action on its powers
~ How Ireland’s double referendum fits into a longer history of voting for constitutional change
~ The Atlantic diet: how it compares to its Mediterranean counterpart – and what benefits it might have
~ Quick, blame the deep state! The tactics at play when Tories spout conspiracy theories
~ Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy and the myths of Method acting
~ Can witches fly? A historian unpacks the medieval invention − and skepticism − of the witch on a broomstick
~ Scorsese’s gods of the streets: From ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ to ‘Silence,’ faith is rarely far off in his films
~ Robber flies track their beetle prey using tiny microbursts of movement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter