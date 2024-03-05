Hispanic health disparities in the US trace back to the Spanish Inquisition
By Margaret Boyle, Associate Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures, Director of Latin American, Caribbean, and Latinx Studies Program, Bowdoin College
Early modern societies in Latin America and Spain saw a convergence of traditional medical knowledge and the professionalization of medicine. The resulting differences in access to care endure today.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 5, 2024