Arctic rivers face big changes with a warming climate, permafrost thaw and an accelerating water cycle − the effects will have global consequences
By Michael A. Rawlins, Associate Director, Climate System Research Center and Associate Professor of Climatology, UMass Amherst
Ambarish Karmalkar, Assistant Professor of Geosciences, University of Rhode Island
A new study shows how thawing permafrost and intensifying storms will change how water moves into and through Arctic rivers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 5, 2024