France Protects Abortion as a 'Guaranteed Freedom' in Constitution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A message reading "My body my choice" is projected onto the Eiffel Tower on March 4, 2024.  © DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images Yesterday at a special congress in Versailles, France’s parliament voted by an overwhelming majority to add the freedom to have an abortion to the country’s constitution. Though abortion has been legal in France since 1975, the historic move aims to establish a safeguard in the face of global attacks on abortion access and sexual and reproductive health rights: President Emmanuel Macron initiated it after the United States Supreme Court…


