Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe’s tech industry is lagging behind the US – but it gives the continent a chance to write the rules of the game

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
Europe invests a lot in research, and publishes and patents many ideas. But it fails to compete with the US and China when it comes to translating its innovation effort into large, global technology firms. The seven largest US tech companies, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, are 20…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wicked Little Letters: this hilarious detective story is a meditation on the art of swearing
~ Crisis in Abyei: South Sudan must act and stop violence between Dinka groups
~ France Protects Abortion as a “Guaranteed Freedom” in Constitution
~ India: Re-acquittal of human rights defender G.N. Saibaba is a triumph of justice over continued repression.
~ Yemen: Southern Transitional Council must end crackdown on civic space
~ View from The Hill: Peter Dutton talks up nuclear replacements for coal-fired generators
~ Prepare to hear about an ‘official recession’. Unofficially, we’ve been in one for some time
~ Turkey's Erdoğan Silences Critics with “FETO” Terrorist Label
~ MH370 disappearance 10 years on: can we still find it?
~ Paul Keating lets fly at Foreign Minister Penny Wong and ASIO chief Mike Burgess
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter