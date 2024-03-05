Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France Protects Abortion as a “Guaranteed Freedom” in Constitution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A message reading "My body my choice" is projected onto the Eiffel Tower on March 4, 2024.  © DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images Yesterday at a special congress in Versailles, France’s parliament voted by an overwhelming majority to add the freedom to have an abortion to the country’s constitution. Though abortion has been legal in France since 1975, the historic move aims to establish a safeguard in the face of global attacks on abortion access and sexual and reproductive health rights: President Emmanuel Macron initiated it after the United States Supreme Court…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wicked Little Letters: this hilarious detective story is a meditation on the art of swearing
~ Crisis in Abyei: South Sudan must act and stop violence between Dinka groups
~ Europe’s tech industry is lagging behind the US – but it gives the continent a chance to write the rules of the game
~ India: Re-acquittal of human rights defender G.N. Saibaba is a triumph of justice over continued repression.
~ Yemen: Southern Transitional Council must end crackdown on civic space
~ View from The Hill: Peter Dutton talks up nuclear replacements for coal-fired generators
~ Prepare to hear about an ‘official recession’. Unofficially, we’ve been in one for some time
~ Turkey's Erdoğan Silences Critics with “FETO” Terrorist Label
~ MH370 disappearance 10 years on: can we still find it?
~ Paul Keating lets fly at Foreign Minister Penny Wong and ASIO chief Mike Burgess
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter