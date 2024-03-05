Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Southern Transitional Council must end crackdown on civic space

By Amnesty International
The Southern Transitional Council (STC) de facto authorities must end their ongoing unlawful and arbitrary restrictions on the work of civil society organizations and human rights defenders in the southern governorate of Aden, Amnesty International said today. Since early 2023, the STC has adopted a series of measures that increasingly restrict the work of Yemeni


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
