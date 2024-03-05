Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How Birmingham city council’s ‘equal pay’ bankruptcy provided cover for ongoing Oracle IT disaster

By James Brackley, Lecturer in Accounting, University of Sheffield
Birmingham’s spiralling budget deficits are the result of a decade of austerity and a disastrous implementation of a new Oracle IT system.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
