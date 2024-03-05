Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

MH370 disappearance 10 years on: can we still find it?

By Charitha Pattiaratchi, Professor of Coastal Oceanography, The University of Western Australia
It remains one of the biggest aviation mysteries – the tragic disappearance of passenger flight MH370. But a new, targeted search of the seabed could still yield answers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
