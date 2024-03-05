Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why have Anthony Albanese and other politicians been referred to the ICC over the Gaza war?

By Donald Rothwell, Professor of International Law, Australian National University
The war has resulted in a flurry of legal proceedings in international courts. Some cases have merit, while others are very weak.The Conversation


