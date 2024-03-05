Tolerance.ca
Egypt: New Laws Entrench Military Power Over Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egyptian army soldiers guard the entrance of tunnels and the Suez Canal area, in Ismailia, Egypt, November 17, 2019. © 2019 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany (Beirut) – In early February 2024, the Egyptian authorities issued new legislation that will entrench and widen the already broad powers of the military over civilian life in a manner that undermines rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The new laws grant sweeping new authority for the military to fully or partially replace certain functions of the police, civilian judiciary, and other civilian authorities and further…


