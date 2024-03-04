Lumpy skin disease is a threat to Australia and could decimate our cattle industries – we need to know how it could enter and spread
By Kei Owada, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Ben Hayes, Director, Centre of Animal Science, University of Queensland, The University of Queensland
Ricardo J. Soares Magalhaes, Professor, The University of Queensland
Timothy J. Mahony, Professor, The University of Queensland
A disfiguring disease of cattle and buffalo has arrived on our doorstep. We need to keep lumpy skin disease out of Australia, while preparing for the almost inevitable outbreak.
- Monday, March 4, 2024