Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

WTO conference ends in division and stalemate – does the global trade body have a viable future?

By Jane Kelsey, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The recent World Trade Organization conference in Abu Dhabi has again failed to resolve any of the big issues on the table. Power relations rather than rule-based negotiation will fill the void.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
