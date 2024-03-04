Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can I stop overthinking everything? A clinical psychologist offers solutions

By Kirsty Ross, Associate Professor and Senior Clinical Psychologist, Massey University
A stressed out and tired brain will be more likely to overthink. Deep thinkers, people who are prone to anxiety or low mood, and those who are feel emotions deeply are also more likely to overthink.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ WTO conference ends in division and stalemate – does the global trade body have a viable future?
~ Google’s Gemini showcases more powerful technology, but we’re still not close to superhuman AI
~ Hash fudge and a fish for Picasso: inside the legendary cookbook of Alice B. Toklas
~ Diplomacy and resistance: how Dune shows us the power of language – including sign language
~ NZ can help people fleeing Gaza with emergency family reunification – will the government act?
~ Hearing loss is twice as common in Australia’s lowest income groups, our research shows
~ In a dangerously warming world, we must confront the grim reality of Australia’s bushfire emissions
~ Dreading footy season? You’re not alone – 20% of Australians are self-described sport haters
~ The government’s Help to Buy scheme will help but it won’t solve the housing crisis
~ Pierre Poilievre’s proposed mandatory minimum penalties will not reduce crime
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter