Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hash fudge and a fish for Picasso: inside the legendary cookbook of Alice B. Toklas

By Alice Gorman, Associate Professor in Archaeology and Space Studies, Flinders University
Alice B. Toklas and her partner, the influential modernist writer Gertrude Stein, hosted a celebrated Paris salon. Toklas would go on to write an unusual bestseller.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Google’s Gemini showcases more powerful technology, but we’re still not close to superhuman AI
~ Diplomacy and resistance: how Dune shows us the power of language – including sign language
~ NZ can help people fleeing Gaza with emergency family reunification – will the government act?
~ Hearing loss is twice as common in Australia’s lowest income groups, our research shows
~ In a dangerously warming world, we must confront the grim reality of Australia’s bushfire emissions
~ Dreading footy season? You’re not alone – 20% of Australians are self-described sport haters
~ The government’s Help to Buy scheme will help but it won’t solve the housing crisis
~ Pierre Poilievre’s proposed mandatory minimum penalties will not reduce crime
~ 10 reasons why Canadians are still dissatisfied with the economy, despite the upswing
~ Self-immolation and other ‘spectacular’ protests: How impactful are they?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter